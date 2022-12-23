EXCLUSIVE: Linstead Man Shot Dead Weeks After Becoming A Father

A grieving mother is still wondering what could have been the motive behind the shooting death of her 22-year-old son, whom she described as quiet, jovial and hard-working.



Shawn Paul, otherwise called ‘Challa’, was cut down in a hail of bullets shortly after nightfall on December 18 while at his Bueno Vista home in the Commodore area of Linstead, St Catherine.



Another man was shot and wounded in the incident.



Paul died leaving a three-week-old son, who is his only child.



“My son is very very quiet and humble; I can’t even find words to talk about his quietness. He would just go to the shop and head straight back home; he would not idle on the road,” said the mother, whose name is being withheld.



She further told The Beacon: “My son was also a very hard-working young man. When he is not working out there, he will always find something to do to keep himself occupied.”



Paul, over the years, worked as a barber, construction worker and security guard.



Regarding the incident in which his life was snuffed out, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 6:30PM, Paul was on his veranda along with another man when armed men approached and opened gunfire hitting them. The police were summoned and the injured men taken to hospital. Paul was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man’s injury is not considered life threatening.”



Paul’s family is devastated, his mother said. “We are devastated; we miss him like crazy; everybody miss him. It is so heart-breaking for everyone. My family overseas – everybody is torn apart because they know the type of person he was.”



Paul attended Commodore Basic School, Rosemount Primary and Junior High, as well as Enid Bennett High, formerly Bog Walk High School.



The incident in which he was killed is the first of two deadly shootings in the Commodore area within days. In the second one, gunmen shot and killed a couple and wounded a taxi operator shortly before 2AM on Thursday, December 22. The slain couple has been identified as 41-year-old higgler Leon English, otherwise called ‘Furry’, from Commodore district and 23-year-old Salieka Salkey from Orangefield district, also in Linstead.



The shootings have resulted in tension being high in the Commodore area.

