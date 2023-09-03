Aliyah Snape, Who Topped Lorna Otto Prep, Ready To Shine At Dinthill

As schools reopen formally across Jamaica tomorrow, Aliyah Snape is among those with high hopes as she commences her journey at her favourite secondary educational institution – Dinthill Technical High in Linstead, St Catherine.

“I really really really wanted to go to Dinthill,” the soft-spoken 11-year-old told The Beacon.

To secure her spot at the institution, Aliyah performed exceptionally well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which she sat while enrolled at Lorna Otto Prep School in Linstead.

“I was a little nervous. I really was not sure about Social Studies, but right now I’m feeling pretty good,” she said.

Social Studies, Language Arts, Mathematics and Science are the core subjects used to assess students in PEP for placement in secondary schools. An Ability Test is also administered.

Aliyah earned a Placement Score of 337.9, which is equivalent to 93.8 percent.

A further break-down of her score shows that she performed at the highest level (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics, Language Arts and Science, and at the second highest level (Proficient) in Social Studies.

With that overall performance, she became the top PEP student at her school this year.

Although Aliyah’s capabilities are well known by her mom, Belinda Forbes, the results were a timely reminder of the child’s brilliance and a legitimate reason to celebrate.

“No words can explain this; it’s a great feeling,” the mother told The Beacon at her daughter’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

She stood not only as a rejoicing mom, but also as a proud teacher at the institution.

She said her daughter always demonstrated academic prowess even as a kindergartner at Essex Preparation And Advancement Center (EPAC) in Spanish Town, St.Catherine.

After Aliyah moved on to Lorna Otto Preparatory School, she continued to shine brilliantly.

She explained that her preparation for PEP included maximizing her focus in class, creating a “partially organized studying” timetable, and giving special attention to Social Studies.

Her interest in learning was also kept alive by a friendly rivalry that existed between her and a male classmate with whom she often battled academically to top the class.

Aliyah Snape strikes a pose with some of the many awards she amassed ahead of secondary school.

In addition, Aliyah’s mother ensured that the learning process went beyond the walls of the classroom; she taught her at home as well.

“I want more for my daughter than I can provide for her right now, and so I’m advocating for her to get scholarships because she’s an exceptional student,” the single parent added.

Her daughter is not only a “book worm”. In prep school, she participated in extra-curricular activities such as track and field, chess, and Spelling Bee.

She said her supporters should expect her to continue making positive strides as she starts a brand new chapter in her academic pursuits. And, for her, there is no better place to do it than at Dinthill!

Torian Clarke, freelance writer, contributed to this story.

