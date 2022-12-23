Guys Hill Man Charged, Accused Of Using Gun To Beat Men At Party



A resident of Guys Hill in St. Catherine has been slapped with several charges under the new Firearms Act after he allegedly used a firearm to hit two men in the face at a party on Guys Hill main road in the parish on Saturday, December 16.

He is 31-year-old Jevonne Hart, otherwise called ‘Flex’.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Hart has been charged with:

– Possession of prohibited weapon

– Using firearm to commit a felony

– Possession of firearm with intent to injure

– Unauthorized possession of firearm

– Assault occasioning grievous bodily harm

– Assault occasioning bodily harm

– Malicious destruction of property

– Unlawful wounding

The JCF said: “Reports are that Hart was at a party when he got into an altercation with two other men. He reportedly approached them and used a firearm to hit them in their faces. One of the victims suffered a broken front teeth and another was dislodged. He also destroyed another man’s cellular phone before fleeing the scene. He was later apprehended by the police and charged for the crimes.”

Hart is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, December 30.

