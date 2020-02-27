Glengoffe man charged with murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a 26-year-old bearer from Cassava River in Glengoffe, St. Catherine, has been charged for the 2019 murder of 40-year-old Sean Edie from Grant’s Pen, Kingston 8.



The accused, Phillip Peart, otherwise called ‘Boobie’, was charged this month.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that, about 12:35AM, Peart and two men opened gunfire hitting Edie on Grant’s Pen Road. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Peart was later arrested…”

His court date is being finalized, the JCF added.

