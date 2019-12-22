Ewarton High crowns royalties during 50th anniversary celebration

Duvaughn Barker and Monique Cameron were crowned Mr. and Ms. Ewarton High Royalies during what was branded as the school’s ‘new and improved’ pageantry, held at the institution in St. Catherine on Tuesday night, December 17.



The contest, convened as part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations, was themed: Egyptian Wonders – Nubian Kings and Queens.



Mr. Royalty, Duvaughn, appeared to be the most outstanding of all contestants combined.



Despite getting less than a warm welcome from some young men in the audience, he remained focused and determined enough to eventually silence his detractors with consistently incredible performances.



Duvaughn, in addition to winning the crown, copped three sectional prizes in the male competition.



He donned the Most Creative Wear, and was adjudged the Most Talented.



He also won the Question and Answer segment, which floored virtually all contestants in both the male and female contests. Duvaughn, in responding to a question posed about crime, eloquently endorsed the government’s Zones of Special Operations, which he said have helped to curb criminal activities.



Justin Ramsay, a Grade 11 student who won the Best Smile category, was the second-place finisher in the male competition.



Rhomaine Barnes finished third.



The other males who stood out by winning sectional prizes were Tyrese Campbell – Mr. Popularity, and Demoy Rose – Mr. Congenality and Best Evening Wear.



The male competition was completed with participation by Sanjay Thomas, Abijah Johnson, Leonard Byfield, and Jahiem English.



Meanwhile, the winner of the female edition of the competition, Monique, told the audience that her participation has resulted in improvements in her work management as well as her communication and team work skills.



She did not only win the crown; she also won four segments – Best Smile, Ms. Popularity, Best Creative Wear, and Most Talented.



Trivena McKenzie finished second among the females, and won the Best Evening Wear category.



The third-place winner is Sabrina Harrison, who was declared the Most Aware female contestant. She is also Ms. Congeniality.



The other female contestants were Johnoya Black, Rushae Mesquita, Shalani Skeene, Danielia Walker, Ammoya Lee, Danika Anderson, and Telise Marshall.



The event featured performances by Iba Mahr and Tanto Blacks

