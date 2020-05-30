Clarendon man charged with murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in May Pen, Clarendon, charged a man with murder on Monday, May 25.



He is 24-year-old Romario Hackett, otherwise called ‘Mario’, from Savannah district in Clarendon.



He is accused of murdering 44-year-old Richard Gordon from Raymond’s district in Hayes, Clarendon.



The JCF said: “Reports indicate that Gordon was shot and killed about 9:20AM in Savannah District, Clarendon, on Sunday, April 19. Hackett was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.”

