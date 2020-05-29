Gov’t minister dies at age 66 – less than a year after her brother

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the death of Shahine Fakhourie Robinson, Minister of Labour and Social Security.

The 66-year-old Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarian, who was battling lung cancer, died at her St. Ann home today, May 29.

Up to the time of her death, she also was the Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann, which include Ocho Rios and St. Ann’s Bay.

Robinson died less than a year after her brother, Peter Fakhourie, who was a businessman and former JLP candidate in St. Ann South-East, which includes his family’s hometown of Claremont. He died on October 25 last year after a period of illness.

Prime Minister Holness, in a message today, said he was, with ‘deep sadness’, informing the nation about the death of Robinson.

“Shahine was a patriot, a servant of the people, a much loved political representative adored by her constituents, a humanitarian and great personal friend,” he further declared.

The prime minister added: “An earnest and passionate member of the Jamaica Labour Party, Shahine never wavered in her love for her party. She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly. I extend heartfelt sympathy to her family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and may she sleep and take her sweet rest.”

Robinson is the third prominent member of the JLP to have died this week.

Former Mayor of May Pen and Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon, Milton Brown, died of natural cause on May 25 at May Pen Hospital.

Former Member of Parliament for St. Ann South West, Dr. Neville Gallimore, passed away on May 28 in the United States.

