Bog Walk Man Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 30-year-old Dwayne Tingling from Magazine Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, November 3.



He is of dark complexion and stout build, and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 6:30AM, Tingling was last seen in his community wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. All efforts to locate and contact him have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tingling should contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.



No photograph of Tingling has been provided, the JCF said.

