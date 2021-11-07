Linstead | Road Work To Start Soon At Charlemont Housing Scheme

The relatively long wait to have repairs done to the Charlemont Housing Scheme road in St. Catherine seems to be coming to an end.



Councillor for the Treadways Division where the housing scheme is located, Sydney Rose, told The Beacon that a contractor has been selected again.

He said he is now pushing for the project to commence before Christmas or shortly after. “We are moving apace now to have the work start hopefully before Christmas; I am making the necessary representation for it to happen.”



The project was announced a few years ago and approved by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, considering that the housing ministry falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.



However, the protracted delay in having it started threw the initial budget out of whack.



Rose explained: “Based on the time factor, there would have been much more damage done to the road. So what was originally budgeted could not have fixed it because of the scouring of the rain and all of those things. So we’ve asked for variations, which were granted and we went back with the scope of work and it was approved and put back to tender. The same person who won the tender on the previous occasion won it again – Dwight’s Construction.”

