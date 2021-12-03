Jamaica Beacon

The home of success

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Several Areas To Be Without Water Supply December 3

ByJamaica Beacon

Dec 2, 2021

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that operations at the Jericho Pumping Station in the Linstead area of St. Catherine will be suspended from 10AM to 6PM tomorrow, December 3.

“This is to facilitate emergency repairs to be carried out on a broken section of the pipeline network,” the commission said.

It encouraged customers served by the facility to store water for use during the disruption period.

The NWC said the areas to be impacted are: White House, Banbury, Victoria, Orangefield, Jericho, sections of
Linstead, York Street, Russell Pen, Bump, and sections of Treadways.

The water agency, while apologizing for any inconvenience that may be caused, promised that “every effort will be made to restore service on or before the time specified”.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Yvonne Campbell EARNS Award

Dec 2, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BOG WALK NEWS

Man Shot Dead At Bar In Bog Walk

Dec 2, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

CLASH FOR SECOND – McGrath Get Lifeline With Another Win

Dec 1, 2021 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Several Areas To Be Without Water Supply December 3

Dec 2, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Yvonne Campbell EARNS Award

Dec 2, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BOG WALK NEWS

Man Shot Dead At Bar In Bog Walk

Dec 2, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

CLASH FOR SECOND – McGrath Get Lifeline With Another Win

Dec 1, 2021 Jamaica Beacon