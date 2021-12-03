Linstead | Several Areas To Be Without Water Supply December 3

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that operations at the Jericho Pumping Station in the Linstead area of St. Catherine will be suspended from 10AM to 6PM tomorrow, December 3.



“This is to facilitate emergency repairs to be carried out on a broken section of the pipeline network,” the commission said.

It encouraged customers served by the facility to store water for use during the disruption period.

The NWC said the areas to be impacted are: White House, Banbury, Victoria, Orangefield, Jericho, sections of

Linstead, York Street, Russell Pen, Bump, and sections of Treadways.

The water agency, while apologizing for any inconvenience that may be caused, promised that “every effort will be made to restore service on or before the time specified”.

