BEACON OF THE DAY: St Elizabeth Student Scores Big In PEP, Earns Government Scholarship

Bianca Powell has earned a Government scholarship to cover her years in secondary school if she maintains a high average.



“I am over the moon,” said the young scholar.



She achieved a placement score of 346.9 or 99.1 percent in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which makes her one of the island’s top performers.



A breakdown of her performance shows that she attained 100 percent in the Ability Test, and was Highly Proficient in all areas – Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Language Arts. She also achieved Mastery of the Literacy and Numeracy components of PEP.



It is not surprising that Bianca has been declared the top student at Bull Savannah Seventh Day Adventist Preparatory School in St. Elizabeth.



She will commence studies next month at Hampton High School – her first choice.



“I am very excited to go there,” the aspiring lawyer told The Beacon, adding: “I plan to continue to study hard and listen to my teachers so I can always be on top.”



Bianca attributed her superb performance to her hard work, her trust in God, and the support she received from her teachers and relatives – including her parents Kahsheka Morgan and Arden Powell from Junction, St. Elizabeth.



“When we received Bianca’s PEP results, her father cried tears of joy. I knew she had it in her and I am just overjoyed,” the mother said.



She added: “I expect Bianca to continue on the path that she is on, study even harder, and continue to shine like the star she is.”



The staff at Bianca’s school – especially teachers Kaneil Clarke, Daneisha Mckenzie-Anderson and Staceann Spencer – are all ecstatic.

They noted that Bianca was focused, and there was evidence that she studied.



The young scholar, who was always on the principal’s honour roll, was member of the 4-H Club at school.

