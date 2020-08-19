Riversdale man accused of collecting money in overseas employment scam

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a resident of Berwick district in Riverdale, St. Catherine, with two counts of Obtaining Money By Means Of False Pretence.



He is 62-year-old Samuel Reid, otherwise called ‘Colonel Reid’.



The JCF stated that, in carrying out his alleged crimes, Reid pretended to be a Colonel in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).



It added: “Reports are that, some time between March and May 2020, Reid met the complainants on a construction site in the parish and told them he could get employment for them overseas, but they would have to pay an initial fee of JA$15,000 for administrative purposes.



“Both complainants bought into the idea and paid over to him JA$135,000 and JA$75,000 respectively. Reid allegedly told the complainant the monies would cover the cost of obtaining passports and travelling fees. After receiving the money, Reid went missing and numerous efforts were made to get in contact with him, but to no avail,” the JCF added.



It said law enforcers eventually held Reid on August 2, 2020 in Riversdale.



They transported him to the Portmore Police Station where he was handed over, pointed out to the police, and formally charged.



His court date is being finalised.

MORE THAN NEWS: We provide public relations and advertising services; we write press releases; and we do paid coverage of funerals, birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, and award ceremonies. Let us capture the moments in words and pictures. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.