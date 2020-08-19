Glengoffe resident charged after allegedly shooting farmer in St. Mary

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 66-year-old Archibald Rutherford, otherwise called ‘Stone’, from Free Town in Glengoffe, St. Catherine, is charged with Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition, Shooting With Intent, and Wounding With Intent.



The charges were laid after an incident at Sue River in Richmond, St. Mary, on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Highgate Police [in St. Mary] are that, about 7AM, the complainant was on his way to his farm when he saw Rutherford. After passing him, he reportedly heard an explosion and felt a burning to his right hand and foot and realized that he was shot. He managed to escape, report the matter to the police – and was assisted to the hospital for treatment.



“Rutherford turned himself in at the Glengoffe Police Station later that afternoon. He was charged after a question and answer session with his attorney,” the JCF added.



It said Rutherford is to appear before the Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday, August 20.

MORE THAN NEWS: We provide public relations and advertising services; we write press releases; and we do paid coverage of funerals, birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, and award ceremonies. Let us capture the moments in words and pictures. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.