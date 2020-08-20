AMOS UPBEAT – JLP candidate claims rival imported supporters to get big crowd

Newton Amos, who has been nominated to represent the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in St. Catherine North West, is brimming with confidence that he will win the seat when the General Election is held on September 3.



He was nominated at Linstead Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, August 18. He will square off with independent candidate Gene Guthrie and Hugh Graham of the People’s National Party (PNP).



Amos contested the seat in the 2016 General Election, but was defeated by the PNP’s Robert Pickersgill, who recently retired after winning seven consecutive elections in the constituency.



However, Amos significantly narrowed the PNP’s margin of victory – a feat that has caused increased confidence in the JLP camp.



Amos, who rode a sun-roof Benz through the town of Linstead to the nomination centre, also led a motorcade through several communities on Nomination Day.



He expressed satisfaction with the relatively large turn-out of supporters, who predominantly wore green – the colour associated with the JLP.



Amos told The Beacon that, considering the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), his team tried not to have a larger crowd.



“We are even more confident because of the amount of supporters that came out on their own volition. We didn’t truck anybody in; people just came in spontaneously and participated during the process,” he said.



The PNP’s candidate, Graham, had a larger crowd, but Amos claimed that a number of those people were brought in from outside the constituency. Graham scoffed at the claim.



The people who hit the street in support of Amos on Nomination Day included the JLP candidate for Lluidas Vale Division in the constituency Joel Williams and candidate in the Linstead Division Clement Dehaney.



Dehaney told The Beacon: “Based on the atmosphere, I know Mr. Newton Amos will win. Mr. Amos is a class act; he knows how to win. The hype won’t make you win; it is the representation you give the people – and Mr. Amos is always doing that. He followed the protocol of the government to prevent the COVID-19 from spread. He is a disciplined gentleman… We will win this seat – and winning it comfortably.

“In 2015, Mr. Amos came to North West St. Catherine and, by 2016 in the general election, in seven months, he reduced the deficit from 3,865 to 867 and we never had any hype,” Dehaney further reasoned.

