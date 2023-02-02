WATCH: Ewarton man charged for murder of step-son

The 53-year-old man, who was listed as wanted for the murder of his step-son at Mount Rosser district in Ewarton, St Catherine, has been arrested and charged with various offences.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said Conran Johnson, otherwise called ‘Con’, is charged with murder, assault at common-law, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of firearm with intent to injure, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday (January 18) at the Mount Rosser residence where the accused lived with his late step-son Clayton Turner and common-law-wife Marsha Dickson.

According to the JCF, “Reports are that, about 3:40AM, the now deceased – Clayton Turner – intervened in a dispute between Johnson and a female companion. He was reportedly shot dead by Johnson, who also pointed the firearm at the woman before fleeing the area. The police were summoned and Turner was pronounced dead at hospital. Johnson subsequently turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged.”

Johnson’s court date is being finalised.

