St. Mary farmer accused of breaking man’s nose in dispute over ackee

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 57-year-old farmer Howard Allen, otherwise called ‘Howie’, from Islington in St. Mary, is to face the Port Maria Parish Court to answer to the charge of Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm following an incident in his community on Wednesday, April 1.



The JCF explained: “Reports from the Islington Police are that, about 7:30AM, Allen allegedly used a walking stick to hit the complainant, resulting in a broken nose and other bruises. The two were reportedly having a dispute over ackee.



“The police were summoned and the complainant was transported to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Allen was subsequently charged on Saturday, April 4, and is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, May 14,” the JCF added.

