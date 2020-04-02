St. Elizabeth couple among 3 new cases

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that, of the five pending test results from yesterday, two samples have tested negative while three are positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



That brings to 47, the total number of cases in Jamaica.



The three new cases are:

A couple from St. Elizabeth with a travel history from New York in the United States. The female is 79 years old and the male is 73

A 32-year-old male from Portland who has no travel history. His mode of transmission is under investigation

The ministry said there are now 27 imported cases of the virus and 17 import-related. Three are still under investigation.



It added: “Jamaica has tested a total of 476 samples, including those tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections. Of the 476 samples, three results are pending, while 47 samples were positive, and 426 were negative.”



Jamaica, so far, recorded three COVID-19 deaths and two full recoveries.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.