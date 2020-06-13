St. Ann teen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Andrianna Moncrieffe from Parry Town in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



She has been missing since Wednesday, June 10.



She is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Andrianna was last seen about 7:30AM at home wearing a blue blouse and a purple skirt. She has not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andrianna should contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

