Baby Tests Positive For Virus As Total Rises To 125 In Jamaica

The Ministry of Health said the National Influenza Centre has reported that, in the last 24 hours, 20 samples have tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica is now 125.



The ministry said: “The 20 additional confirmed cases include 5 males and 15 females, with ages ranging from 2 years to 43 years. Two cases are imported – one is a two-year-old male from St. James, and the other is a 43 year-old female from St. Catherine.



“The other 18 individuals are from St. Catherine and arise out of an investigation of a Business Process Outsourcing site – Alorica, from which there has been other confirmed cases. This brings to 52, the number of confirmed cases working at Alorica. Their ages range from 18 to 34 years. They include 41 females and 11 males. There are 47 individuals from St. Catherine, three from Kingston and St. Andrew, one from Clarendon and one from Portland,” the health ministry further explained.



It disclosed that there are now 33 imported COVID-19 cases and 34 cases are contacts of a confirmed case. Six are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 52 cases are under the Alorica investigation.



The health ministry added that, on the national level, some 51(41 percent) of the confirmed cases are male and 74 (59 percent) are females. The ages of all confirmed cases range from two to 87 years old.



The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 432 close contacts of the confirmed cases.



The National Influenza Centre also advised that, to date, a total of 1,391 samples have been tested – including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), resulting in 1,258 negative and 125 positive. Eight samples are still pending.



In the meantime, the total number of people recovered and released from hospital is 21.



Five deaths have been recorded; the fifth being a 63-year-old female from Portland who died on Tuesday, April 14.



Sixty-six patients remain in isolation and 21 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.

