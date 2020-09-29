UPDATE: UWI accepts top-notch scholar amid public outcry

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has budged, and is now accepting top-notch scholar Isaac Dunkley, who initially was rejected when he applied to the institution’s Faculty of Medical Sciences.



The university faced public outrage after The Beacon broke the story about the rejection.



Isaac, an immediate past student of Campion College, attained the highest grade available (Grade One) in a whopping 19 subjects from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC). He embellished his feat with straight ‘A’ profiles in 15 of the subjects.



Isaac attained the subjects in two different exams administered by CXC. They are the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).



The aspiring medical doctor, who lives at Portmore in St. Catherine, initially expressed disappointment when the university blocked his application.



In its rejection letter, the UWI told the young scholar: “This decision was not an easy one to make and certainly not a dismissal of your academic ability, or promise, but a reflection of the keen competition among the applicants for the limited available spaces.”



In its subsequent letter to Isaac regarding its about-turn, the institution said: “Congratulations. We are pleased to offer you a place as a full-time student to read for the self-financing Bachelor of Medicine, Surgery degree in the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.”



The UWI also noted that, when Isaac accepts the offer and selects courses, he will become ‘financially liable for the prescribed fees’ for the programme of study.



Isaac previously said the UWI’s current tuition to study Medicine is JA$3.94 million per year. The period of study is five years.



The youngster told The Beacon this morning that the UWI is offering him a bursary, adding that he has received other promises of financial help, but nothing is concrete as yet. He is optimistic that UWI’s acceptance letter will help to change things up financially.



Isaac is also ecstatic about the university’s change of mind. “I feel happy,” he declared while commencing online registration for classes.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

READ: Young scholar rejected

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.