Update | Police arrest man wanted for murder of friend near Riversdale

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have captured the man implicated in a murder that unfolded at Berwick district in the Riversdale Police area of St. Catherine.

The man who allegedly was on the run is 27-year-old Rajieve Norman, also known as ‘Max’ and ‘DJ Dean’.

News of his arrest comes a week after the JCF publicly appealed for help in locating him.



The murder took place on the night of February 12 this year.



The victim is 37-year-old Rayon Santo, otherwise called ‘Bubba’, from Berwick district.



Both the victim and the wanted man were close friends for years.



At the time of the gun murder, the JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 11:15PM, an argument developed between Santo and a man. The man left and returned with a firearm, and opened fire hitting Santo to the upper body. He was assisted to the hospital where he died while being treated.”

