UPDATE: Lovejoy Awarded Gov’t Scholarship For Performance In PEP

Weeks after he celebrated a major academic feat, Mahiri Lovejoy is having a follow-up thrill.



He has received a letter from the Ministry of Education, informing that he is the recipient of a scholarship from the Government of Jamaica.



The scholarship is for his excellent performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in secondary schools.



The child’s mother, Carla Davis Lovejoy, told The Beacon: “It is a full scholarship that covers five years of high school if he maintains a certain average; it can also cover sixth form if he continues to excel.”



As was reported here previously, Mahiri attained a placement score of 345.7 or 98.7 percent in PEP. That has made him the top performing student this year at St. John’s Primary School in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



Mahiri will attend St. Jago High – his first choice of secondary school, which was awarded based on his stellar performance in PEP.



Still basking in his success, he said: “It feels as if I have become the Prime Minister, when I’ve only done a fraction of the work.” Mahiri is working to become a computer engineer.

ALSO READ: Mother left screaming – her son tops school in Spanish Town

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.