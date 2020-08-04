Mother left screaming – her son tops school in Spanish Town

Mahiri Lovejoy is no ordinary child – as manifested in his spectacular performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in Jamaica’s secondary schools.



He achieved a placement score of 345.7, which is above the average score recorded by students on the island.



Lovejoy, a prefect, is also the top performer in PEP this year at his school – St. John’s Primary in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



As a result of his performance, he has been awarded a place at his first choice of secondary school – St. Jago High.



A breakdown of his performance shows that he attained Mastery in Literacy and Numeracy, and 100 percent in the Ability Test that assesses students’ analytical skills.



Furthermore, the 12-year-old achieved the highest level of proficiency (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics, Science, and Language Arts. He was Proficient in Social Studies.



“I am overjoyed, and I knew I could do it. I am sure I made both of my parents proud,” the aspiring computer engineer told The Beacon.



“People should expect greatness from me; I will be a force to reckon with in high school.”



Lovejoy, who is also a past student of Dailey and Locke Basic School in the Ewarton area of St. Catherine, said he ‘stayed focused and did a little studying’ in preparation for PEP.



His parents – Hailu Lovejoy and Carla Davis Lovejoy – are ecstatic.



The mother explained that, although she was not surprised by her son’s performance, she could not contain her joy when she saw his results.



“I screamed so loudly I believe everyone in my community heard…” she said. “It wasn’t a surprise to me for him to get such an excellent score because he’s a naturally brilliant child.”



She expects her son to also be a standout in secondary school. “I expect my child to hold his head up, stay focused and keep on excelling academically,” the mother further said.



Meanwhile, the child’s Grade Six teacher, Tashina Tucker, told The Beacon that Lovejoy’s PEP results were expected to be exceptional.



“He is exceptional in his performance and also exceptional in his attitude and approach to his work, so that had him standing out from the beginning. He took that very approach towards his preparation for PEP,” she explained.



The teacher added: “Mahiri’s performance on the PEP exams – we saw that everyday reflected in his classroom work and his internal examination and tests in class. There were no other expectations for Mahiri but the very best – and his scores were no surprise to us at all.”

