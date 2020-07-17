Top achiever goes ‘non-traditional’

The top performing male graduate at Brandon Hill Primary School in Clarendon, Malekhi McKenzie, selected a non-traditional high school as his first choice because it is the closest secondary school to his home – by far.



He is confident that he will continue to attain academic feats with less hassle travelling, and with less expenses – especially regarding fares.



Malekhi’s new school, Kellits High, is walking distance away from his home. He can also use a taxi costing $100.



That’s not a bad deal financially for a child who readily admits that he is no stranger to poverty.



“Kellits High is a school in my community. I come from a poor family, and I made up my mind that no matter which school it is that I attend I know only my best is good enough,” he said in written responses to questions posed.



Malekhi was awarded his first choice of secondary school mainly due to his impressive performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



“I am very satisfied with my results although I did not have all the text books required for exam preparation,” he explained.



“I studied very hard, used my time wisely, listened to my wonderful teachers’ advice, and did my best as my school motto says only the best is good enough. I consider myself to be very lucky to have such wonderful teachers and parents.”



The 12-year-old, who was also Head Boy at Brandon Hill Primary, is working towards becoming a scientist and a medical doctor.



The student’s Grades Four and Six teacher, Lessian Thomas Williamson, said she is not surprised by her top boy’s performance.



She said Malekhi could easily have been placed at a traditional high school if he did not select a non-traditional one as his first choice.



“He has always been a very hard-working boy; he is very attentive. He pays attention in class and, if he is the last one to stay in the classroom, he will stay there until he completes whatever work he is doing,” the teacher added. “I have always known Malekhi to be very focused, and he is a very mannerable child.”



Meanwhile, the young scholar’s parents – Roslyn Easy and Orel McKenzie, are beaming with pride.



“I am speechless and very overwhelmed because my son has made me very proud,” the mother told The Beacon. “I am praying for great success, and hoping for him to do his best and excel for greatness in his education because the sky is the limit. I know that he can do well.”

