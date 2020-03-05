Taxi operator charged with larceny in St. Mary

The Criminal Investigation Branch of the St. Mary Police Division has charged a man with breaches of the Larceny Act.



The accused is 21-year-old a taxi operator Ricardo Jones, otherwise called ‘Dread Nut’, from Bamboo Walk in Retreat, St. Mary.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Gayle Police are that, about 8:25PM on Monday, March 2, Jones forced entry into a dwelling and removed several items. He was subsequently held by the police with the complainant’s property and was charged with Burglary and Larceny.”



His court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.

