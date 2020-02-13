STUDENT STABBED

A male student of Ewarton High School in St. Catherine has been hospitalized after being stabbed by a boy at the institution on Monday, February 10, The Beacon has confirmed.



The injured child is from the Lluidas Vale area in the parish.



Sources said the incident was sparked by an ongoing dispute.



The Beacon will provide more information as soon as it is becomes available.

