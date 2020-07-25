Clarendon Man Charged For Murder Of British Teen

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a man following a year-long investigation into the 2019 murder of British national 17-year-old Sherika Smith, who resided at Four Paths in the parish.



The accused is 23-year-old Tyrone Williams, otherwise called ‘Junior’, from Sunset Crescent in Clarendon.



The JCF said: “Reports are that on May 11, 2019, Smith allegedly went to meet with the accused and two days later her body was found at the entrance of a cane-field in Georges Pen, Clarendon.



“Investigations carried out by members assigned to the JCF’s Cybercrime Unit, as well as forensic evidence, linked Williams to the crime,” the JCF added.

