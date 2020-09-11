Security officer caught on camera allegedly stealing – over $370K recovered

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 47-year-old security officer Clive Gordon from Parry Town in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, was arrested and charged after he allegedly was captured on camera breaking into a building in the parish on Saturday, September 5.



He is charged with Office Breaking and Larceny.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 8:15PM, the complainant was contacted by her security company and informed that the alarm at her business place had been triggered. The police were contacted and an investigation commenced.



“During the probe, security camera footage allegedly showing the accused entering the office through a window and stealing cash was obtained. Gordon was apprehended on Tuesday, September 08, 2020, and JM$379,000 in cash recovered,” added the JCF.



It said a court date is being finalised.

