Riversdale Man Missing

A 38-year-old chef, Andre Marsh, from Top Crawle in the Riversdale area of St. Catherine, has been missing since Monday, April 18, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

He is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 190 centimetres (6 feet 3 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Riversdale Police are that, about 10:20PM, Marsh was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown at the time he went missing. He has not been heard from or seen since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marsh should contact the Riversdale Police at 876-903-7539, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.