Riversdale | Labourer reported missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a 29-year-old labourer from Berwick district in Riversdale, St. Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, May 22.



He is Oneke Ellis, otherwise called ‘Puddy’.



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the police are that Ellis was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ellis should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.