Nurse helping to fight COVID-19 celebrates son’s nine subjects

A registered nurse helping the country’s fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Simone Jones, is celebrating her son’s success in CSEC exams, which are presented by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



The child, Davion Reid, was successful in all nine subjects he sat at Campion College.



“I am beyond proud of my son for pulling through, putting the work in and reaping his rewards. It is only upwards and outwards from here,” Simone said.



She explained that, due to the nature of her job, she sent the 16-year-old to stay with his father – an educator, while he prepared to sit the exams.



“When I told Davion that I would be working on the front-lines for a while, he was sad but showed some level of understanding…” the mother further said.



“I also wanted to be part of the army of good [professionals] helping patients and the healthcare system to get over this crisis. I knew it would be difficult and I accepted that. Besides, being able to understand a new disease and pandemic is a great learning experience for a nurse, as another pandemic may not happen again in my lifetime.”



Due to the pandemic, Davion and other students across Jamaica and the rest of the world have had their classes shifted to online.



Coincidentally, Davion, who aspires to become a Computer Engineer or a Mechanical Engineer, wants to make an impact on the way children and adults operate in the virtual space.



He said his experience during COVID-19 has taught him that everyone needs greater online access and opportunity to work efficiently.



Davion admitted that, like many other students, he initially found the transition from the physical school setting to online learning challenging.



However, he matured over the period, and took greater responsibility for his studies without constant prodding from his teachers or parents.



“My friends and I held our own study sessions via the Zoom platform, where we practiced past papers and focused on particularly difficult topics,” Davion explained.



“I even found myself scheduling my time better and being more structured and purposeful in my approach to studying.”



The hard work put in by the young scholar is reflective in the results he attained. He got the highest grade achievable (Grade One) in eight of the nine subjects – as shown below:



Mathematics – Grade One



English A – Grade One



English B – Grade One



Information Technology – Grade One



Physics – Grade One



Chemistry – Grade One



Biology – Grade One



Technical Drawing – Grade One



Additional Mathematics – Grade Three



Davion has moved on to sixth form at Campion College, where he is studying Physics, Communications Studies, Pure Mathematics and Computer Science at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level.

Editorial Note: The information for this story was provided by the sate-owned Jamaica Information Service.

