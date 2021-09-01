No-movement Days To Continue For Two More Weeks

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this evening announced that the three no-movement days per week will continue for another two weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



In light of that announcement, the no-movement days are:

Sunday, September 5

Monday, September 6

Tuesday, September 7

Sunday, September 12

Monday, September 13

Tuesday, September 14



The island has just concluded six no-movement days.



On such days, persons are allowed to seek urgent medical care, travel to and from vaccination sites, and also travel to and from airports. Essential workers can travel to conduct duties on no-movement days.



On days when movement will be allowed, the curfew hours will remain 7PM to 5AM on Wednesdays to Fridays, and at 6PM on Saturdays.

Jamaica yesterday recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19, and a test positivity rate of 40.6 percent. It also confirmed 31 additional deaths – the highest reported number locally for any single day since the pandemic began.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths on the island is 1,549.

Jamaica’s overall number of confirmed cases of the virus is 68,482. However, only 18,103 cases are still active.

