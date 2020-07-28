No donkey race this year in Top Hill – Edwards

The annual Emancipation Day donkey races, which usually take place at Top Hill in the Lluidas Vale Division, St. Catherine, will not be held this year.



The main organizer of the event, Melton Edwards, told The Beacon that the cancellation is due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The government, under law, is now allowing gathering of a maximum 280 people.



However, the donkey races usually attract far more than the current maximum number.



Edwards said the decision not to host the 26th staging of the races is a major blow especially to the rural community of Top Hill.



“It is a difficult decision because you know that all the shops and vendors around the place depend on it (the race) for economic benefit. It is a big blow for the community,” he further told The Beacon. “From the race was first held, this is the first time that I can recall that there is no race taking place.”



Edwards, in the meantime, is optimistic that the event will return next year.

