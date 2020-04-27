MP calls for constituents to abide by quarantine measures

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North West, Robert Pickersgill, has issued an appeal for his constituents to abide by the restrictions, which Government announced to lessen the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



He said: “North West St. Catherine, this pandemic is serious cause for concern, not only because it can be deadly, but because of the ease of its ability to be transmitted from person to person. It is an equal opportunity infector; it does not discriminate between rich and poor. This makes it a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods as well as the future of our beloved country.



“This is why we must all work together to slow its spread. To do so, it is critical that all of us adhere to the quarantine measures announced. I also urge you to remember that, by staying in and taking steps to stay safe, you are not only saving your own lives, but the lives of your families, your neighbours and members of your community,” Pickersgill further advised.



His constituency, which includes places such as Linstead and Ewarton, is among the areas hard hit by the virus. Many young people from the constituency work at the Alorica call centre where there is an outbreak.



Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 350 cases of COVID-19, with 178 cases being linked to Alorica, which is located outside the St. Catherine North West constituency.



The outbreak has prompted Government to place the entire St. Catherine under a virtual lock-down.



Pickersgill, 77, in a statement on the weekend, noted that he is unable to physically be in the constituency due to his age and underlying health issues.



“However, please know that, although I am not here with you in body, every day I am with you in spirit always. You have been my rock for the past 31 years, and I am extremely proud and grateful to you all for the opportunity you have given me to represent you on seven different occasions,” Pickersgill said.



He added: “For my part, I wish to give you the assurance that I will continue to do everything that I possibly can to assist you as we battle this pandemic. I am here with you now more than ever, and we will ride out this storm together.”



Pickersgill, in the meantime, stated that steps are being taken to assist constituents.



“To the elderly, the shut-ins and the disabled among us, my team, through my councillors and other care givers, are distributing care packages throughout the constituency. To my other constituents, I have submitted project documents which when approved will assist with Compassionate Grants,” he said.



Pickersgill also implored constituents to remember the second commandment to love their neighbours as they love themselves.

