Amos deeply concerned – He wants constituents to take virus seriously

Caretaker for St. Catherine North West, Newton Amos, has expressed what he said is deep concern that a number of people in the constituency are not taking the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) seriously.



He said: “As I move around in the constituency, and especially in the town of Linstead and its environs, I am not convinced that we have taken this COVID-19 seriously. Reason being, there is absolutely no observance of social distancing and in most cases the wearing of masks is noticeably absent.



“This is of deep concern to me that, despite the high levels of contagion associated with this virus, persons do not appear to take it seriously. I urge you all to practice the wearing of mask and by social distancing yourselves whilst in public spaces,” he further said.



Amos, who is a member of the Jamaica Labour Party, also implored residents to be calm.



“I know that there are a lot of uncertainties, which have resulted in anxieties and fear. I urge everyone to be calm and follow all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other State entities which have responsibilities for monitoring this virus… As you may have noticed, this virus affects us economically, socially, physically, mentally and emotionally. As Jamaicans, we are known as a resilient people and this COVID-19 outbreak – it too will pass,” he further said.



Amos, in the meantime, stated that he has established a committee partly to work with people affected by COVID-19.



“Since the inception of this outbreak, I have been closely monitoring the impact it has had on the people of the constituency. As a result, I have established a COVID-19 constituency committee to work closely with all persons that are affected and the constituency in general.”



Amos continued: “For the past three weeks, the caretaker councillors and myself have been distributing care packages to persons within the constituency, which include food, medication and wheelchairs. Water is also being trucked to areas mostly affected. I will continue to monitor and share with you all, the various programs/benefits announced by the government to assist you during these challenging times. I will always be with you and never leave nor forsake you. The life you safe may very much be your own.”



St. Catherine North West, which includes places such as Linstead and Ewarton, is among the areas hard hit by the virus. Many young people from the constituency work at the Alorica call centre where there is an outbreak.



Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 350 cases of COVID-19, with 178 cases being linked to Alorica, which is located outside the St. Catherine North West constituency.



The outbreak has prompted Government to place the entire St. Catherine under a virtual lock-down.

ALSO READ: MP calls for constituents to abide by quarantine measures

NOTE: We do specially written death announcements. In this time of crisis, don't allow your loved one's passing to go un-noticed. Contact us today via WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.