Man Killed, Boy Wounded During Machete Attack In St. Ann Capital

A man reportedly of unsound mind carried out a machete attack yesterday (April 17) on Gordon Tennant Road in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, killing a male civilian and wounding a boy who attends York Castle High School.



The deceased is 56-year-old labourer Delroy Smith from Gully Road in St. Ann’s Bay.



Detectives from the St. Ann’s Bay Police Station eventually arrested the suspect.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 4:30PM, Smith was at a shop along the mentioned roadway when a man approached and attacked him with a machete, inflicting wounds to his upper body.



“The same man escaped and inflicted wounds to a 13-year-old boy who was walking along the roadway. Residents alerted the police and both Smith and the injured boy transported to the hospital. The 13-year-old was admitted in stable condition, and Smith died while undergoing treatment,” the JCF further said.



It noted that the suspect is still in custody, and his name is being withheld pending further investigations.



Residents, in the meantime, told The Beacon that the boy lost an ear. At the time he was attacked, he reportedly had gone to retrieve his father’s goat.



The suspect was seen sharpening a machete earlier in the day, said area residents, who claimed that it is not the first time that the suspect is attacking and chopping people. He reportedly chopped a woman and her nephew a few years ago.

