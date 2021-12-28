Jamaica Beacon

The home of success

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Who Killed Nicola Brown?

ByJamaica Beacon

Dec 28, 2021
Nicola Brown. Photo contributed

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is still trying to find out who shot and killed Nicola Brown, otherwise called Nicky, from Forte Street in Trinity district, Linstead, St. Catherine.

She was killed in her community on Saturday, December 18.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that, about 11PM, Brown was outside her business establishment when she was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at her. The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Brown was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

The Linstead police are continuing their investigations.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton Man Dies In St Ann Crash

Dec 28, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Bog Walk | Driver Glad To Be Alive; Car Crashed Days After $200K Repair

Dec 27, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Exclusive| Police Accused Of Lying After Shooting Man 3 Times In Linstead

Dec 27, 2021 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton Man Dies In St Ann Crash

Dec 28, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Who Killed Nicola Brown?

Dec 28, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Bog Walk | Driver Glad To Be Alive; Car Crashed Days After $200K Repair

Dec 27, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Exclusive| Police Accused Of Lying After Shooting Man 3 Times In Linstead

Dec 27, 2021 Jamaica Beacon