Linstead | Who Killed Nicola Brown?

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is still trying to find out who shot and killed Nicola Brown, otherwise called Nicky, from Forte Street in Trinity district, Linstead, St. Catherine.

She was killed in her community on Saturday, December 18.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that, about 11PM, Brown was outside her business establishment when she was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at her. The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Brown was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

The Linstead police are continuing their investigations.

