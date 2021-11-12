Linstead Mothers To Appear In Court Regarding Children In State Care

Natalie Hutchinson will appear in court tomorrow, November 12, for what is said to be a hearing in relation to her six children who were taken into State custody during an early-morning operation yesterday.



One of her grand-daughters was also taken by the child protection services, which were accompanied by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. It is understood that one of Hutchinson’s adult daughters will also attend court in relation to her underage daughter who is also now in custody of the State.



Hutchinson’s son-in-law, Omar Bailey, told The Beacon that the authorities today informed the family about the court appearance. He stated that he will accompany the mothers.



Bailey also disclosed that the four girls are being housed at a children’s home in Manchester, while the three brothers are said to be in Clarendon.



Hutchinson is on the verge of being evicted from a property that she, along with her children, occupy illegally in the vicinity of Linstead Fire Station in St. Catherine. The property is owned by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited.

Bailey said arrangements are being made to have his mother-in-law lease a plot of land to build a wooden house.



