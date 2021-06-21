Kellits | Suspect ‘confessed’ to murder of girlfriend, also commits suicide

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the man who is suspected to have killed his pregnant girlfriend in Clarendon had confessed to the crime before he allegedly committed suicide after daybreak this morning, June 21.

He is 20-year-old farmer Markland Hayles, otherwise known as ‘CJ’, from Mason River district in Clarendon.

His slain girlfriend is 21-year-old Tashieka McKay, who was eight months pregnant.

She was found with her throat slashed in her bed at her home in Rhoden Hall, near Kellits in Clarendon yesterday afternoon, June 20.

The killing stemmed from a domestic dispute, the JCF theorized.

The police, after being alerted about the incident, went to the suspect’s home in Mason River, where they nabbed him and took him miles away to the crime scene in Rhoden Hall.

While they were at the crime scene, a mob tried to carry out ‘jungle justice’ against the suspect, but was scared away by police gunfire.

During that confrontation with the mob, the suspect sustained an injury that police said resulted from stones being hurled at him.

The suspect, along with a police officer, was treated at hospital.

The JCF added: “Hayles was later taken to the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch where he confessed to the crime during a caution statement. He was taken to the Lionel Town Police Station where he was placed in a quarantine cell by himself due to COVID-19 protocols.”

Regarding the suspected suicide, the JCF explained: “Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that, about mid-morning today, Hayles was found hanging with a piece of clothing tied around his neck. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

