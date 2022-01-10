Kellits | Man Charged After Allegedly Beating Woman

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was arrested and charged with Robbery with Violence and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm following an incident at Kellits in Clarendon on Friday, January 7.



He is 40-year-old Floyd Christie, otherwise called ‘Brock’, from Rhoden Hall district in Kellits.



The JCF, in a media release, added: “Reports are that, about 5:30PM, Christie and a woman had a dispute. It reportedly escalated and Christie allegedly punched the woman in the face several times causing swelling and bruises. It is also alleged that he stole the woman’s handbag, which contained JA$7,000 and a Samsung cellular phone valued at JA$ 27,000.”

The JCF further stated that Christie turned himself in to the police the following day.



He is scheduled to appear before the Chapelton Parish Court on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

