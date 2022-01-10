Jamaica Beacon

The home of success

KELLITS NEWS

Kellits | Man Charged After Allegedly Beating Woman

ByJamaica Beacon

Jan 9, 2022

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was arrested and charged with Robbery with Violence and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm following an incident at Kellits in Clarendon on Friday, January 7.

He is 40-year-old Floyd Christie, otherwise called ‘Brock’, from Rhoden Hall district in Kellits.

The JCF, in a media release, added: “Reports are that, about 5:30PM, Christie and a woman had a dispute. It reportedly escalated and Christie allegedly punched the woman in the face several times causing swelling and bruises. It is also alleged that he stole the woman’s handbag, which contained JA$7,000 and a Samsung cellular phone valued at JA$ 27,000.”

The JCF further stated that Christie turned himself in to the police the following day.

He is scheduled to appear before the Chapelton Parish Court on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

NEWS RIVERSDALE

Riversdale | Cops Trying To Find Out Who Killed Taximan

Jan 8, 2022 Jamaica Beacon
LINSTEAD NEWS

Update | Houses Being Built For Linstead Mother, Son And Friend

Jan 7, 2022 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Ewarton | WINDALCO Building Second Pond To Prevent Spillage Into Environment

Jan 7, 2022 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

KELLITS NEWS

Kellits | Man Charged After Allegedly Beating Woman

Jan 9, 2022 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS RIVERSDALE

Riversdale | Cops Trying To Find Out Who Killed Taximan

Jan 8, 2022 Jamaica Beacon
LINSTEAD NEWS

Update | Houses Being Built For Linstead Mother, Son And Friend

Jan 7, 2022 Jamaica Beacon
NEWS

Ewarton | WINDALCO Building Second Pond To Prevent Spillage Into Environment

Jan 7, 2022 Jamaica Beacon