Health worker among 36 with COVID; St. Mary and St. James now included

There are now 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica – including a healthcare worker, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said tonight, March 29.



It stated that results received at 9PM from the National Influenza Centre showed that, of the five pending results from yesterday, three samples tested negative and two were positive for COVID-19.



The two latest cases are:

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker, who was a contact of a confirmed case.

A 54-year-old female from St. Mary. Her mode of transmission is under investigation.



The ministry further stated that, as of this evening, the healthcare worker is ‘well and in good spirit’.



It added: “The ministry would like to advise the public that there is no other healthcare worker at present, who is positive for COVID-19.”



The ministry, earlier today, announced two other cases of COVID-19.

They are:

A 34-year-old female from St. James with a travel history from New York.

A 74-year-old female from St. Catherine with a travel history from the New York.



The health ministry, in the meantime, said there are now 23 imported cases of COVID-19 on the island and 11 import-related. It added that two cases are under investigation.

