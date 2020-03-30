Man charged for fake COVID news

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a Person of Interest, who was being sought by police in Westmoreland, surrendered in the company of his lawyer at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station today, March 29.

Zavian Patterson, 37, from Westmoreland, has been charged with Creating Public Mischief.



“Investigations revealed that he was the mastermind behind a viral voice note falsely purporting a shutdown of the parish [of Westmoreland,” the JCF added.



It cautioned: “The police are reminding members of the public to be responsible and not create or share false information which can cause unnecessary panic and anxiety for the public.”

