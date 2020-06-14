GUY’S HILL TEEN MISSING

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sabrina Powell, otherwise called ‘Kedria’, who has been missing since Friday, June 12.



She is from Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine.



She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Guy’s Hill Police are that, about 8:30AM, Sabrina was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue tunic, a yellow tie and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sabrina should contact the Guy’s Hill Police at 876-953-5312, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

