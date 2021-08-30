Guy’s Hill | $10M Stolen From Business During Burglary

The police are still trying to find out who burglarized and stole millions of dollars at Hay’s Enterprise in Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the premises, which comprises a supermarket, gas station and hardware, was robbed between 6PM on August 26 and 6:30AM the following day.



“It is alleged that unknown persons forced open the front door of the premises, and they stole three vaults with cash amounting to $10 million, including US dollar, Jamaican dollar, and Canadian dollar,” the JCF told The Beacon.



It added that other items were also stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.

