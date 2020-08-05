Eyes on target – St. Ann student earns first choice despite school changing

Zalika Nunes changed three primary schools, but did not lose sight of the ultimate goal to acquire a sound education.

She performed well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), and so earned a place at her dream school – Campion College, which is one of the island’s best.



The 11-year-old is also the top performer in PEP this year at Lime Hall Primary and Infant School in St. Ann, having amassed a placement score of 343.5, which is above the national average.

The Ministry of Education said Zalika attained Mastery in Literacy and Numeracy, as well as 100 percent in the Ability Test. She also performed at the highest level of proficiency (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics and Language Arts, and Proficient in Science and Social Studies.

did not sit all her PEP assessments at Lime Hall Primary, but she started and ended her primary school sojourn there.



After spending the first two years at Lime Hall, she went to Steps Academy and later to Northview Christian Academy. Following an issue at Northview, the child returned to Lime Hall Primary in January this year.

Her mother, Ceceile Simpson Nunes, told The Beacon that the changes were necessary.

“At the particular time, the change was necessary, and changes were also shown in her school work as well,” she said, adding: “The performance was better and, as a child, the decision was made by her parents. Based on the result, we have no regrets.”

The mother further stated that her daughter’s success has made the family ‘very proud and happy’.



She added that she, along with the child’s father – Lascelles Nunes, is optimistic that Zalika will not let her academic guard down at Campion College, which is one of the island’s best secondary schools.



Meanwhile, Grade Six teacher at Lime Hall Primary, Renard Wickahm, said Zalika has strong leadership skills and is academically inclined.

“She is a very outstanding student; she works excellently well,” he further told The Beacon.

Zalika, whose dream is to become a lawyer, also feels ‘excellent’ about her performance.

