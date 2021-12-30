Ewarton | Was Biker Murdered After Incident At Night Club?

The driver of a motor car reportedly used the vehicle to kill Mickel Martin deliberately on Christmas Day, a close relative of the deceased told The Beacon.

Martin, who is also called Ninja, is a 31-year-old resident of Russel Pen district in the Treadways are of Linstead, St. Catherine.

The hit and run incident happened about 3 o’clock Christmas morning on the main road in the vicinity of Brown’s Town, Ewarton, St. Catherine.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said three persons, including Martin, were traveling on the motorcycle towards Linstead.

When they reached the vicinity of Browns Town in Ewarton, “a grey Subaru motorcar collided with the motorcycle and drove away”, the JCF added in a press release.

The two pillion riders survived.

The relative of the deceased, in the meantime, told The Beacon that the JCF’s report that the killer was driving a grey car is not accurate.

“It is a white vehicle,” she insisted. “They (eyewitnesses) said when the vehicle lick him (Martin) off the bike, the vehicle front wheel blow out and they (occupants of the car) turn down in Waterloo [district in Ewarton].”

The relative added that, based on information she has received, Martin was hit from his motorcycle seemingly because he intervened in an incident at a night club in Ewarton moments earlier.

“I don’t know how him reach into a club in Ewarton. But he had an incident in Ewarton defending a youth that someone was beating with a Magnum bottle. He [reportedly] used a stick and lick the youth on him buttocks. His death caused from that,” the relative claimed. “They (occupants of the car) were tracking him down and him find out. Right away they just drive out [the car] on him.”



The relative, in the meantime, said Martin loved motorcycles and was industrious. “He is a hardworking youth. Him joke an so on. Him duh tiling and welding – every little work,” she added.

Up to publication time, there was no indication that the driver of the car in the hit-and-run incident had been apprehended by the police.

