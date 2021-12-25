Linstead Man Killed In Ewarton Crash – Car Driver On The Run

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of the man killed in what it described as a hit and run incident shortly before daybreak today (December 25) on Ewarton main road in St. Catherine.



He is 31-year-old Mickel Martin, better known as Ninja, from Russel Pen district in the Treadways are of Linstead – also in St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ewarton Police are that, about 3AM, three persons were traveling on a motorcycle towards Linstead. Upon reaching the Browns Town vicinity [in Ewarton], a grey Subaru motor car collided with the motor cycle and drove away.

“The injured persons were taken to hospital where Martin was pronounced dead. The others are being treated. Investigations continue,” the JCF added.

