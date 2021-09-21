Bog Walk | Step-father Charged With Unlawful Wounding Of Child

The St. Catherine North Police have charged the stepfather of a three-year-old child who has been the subject of several social media posts.

The accused is 29-year-old truck driver Anthony Bailey from Berry Hill district in Riversdale, St. Catherine.

He is charged with Unlawful Wounding and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

It added: “The charges reportedly stem from an incident about 3:30PM on Saturday (September 18) in which it is alleged that Bailey threw the three-year-old boy to the ground, causing several injuries to his face.

“A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and Bailey was arrested and charged after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Monday (September 20),” the JCF further said.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, September 24.

The incident allegedly happened in the Bog Walk area where the child’s mother lives.

