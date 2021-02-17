Bog Walk | Senior citizen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 88-year-old Miguel Sutherland from Cow Gully district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, has been missing since Thursday, February 11.

He is of brown complexion and medium build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports are that Mr. Sutherland was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sutherland should contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The JCF said no photograph of Sutherland has been made available.

