BEACON OF THE DAY: The woman who rescued three girls

She is no ordinary woman.

Claudia Dozovado’s love for children has resulted in her becoming a foster parent of three girls under highly peculiar circumstances.



She started just over a decade ago when she allowed a 12-year-old pregnant girl – a total stranger, to live at her home. That teen ran away from home after giving birth to a pair of twins, who also ended up in Claudia’s care.



“I never thought of giving up on them,” said Claudia from Harkers Hall, St. Catherine.



Recounting her story as a foster parent, Claudia said she was in Canada just over a decade ago when her mom Leonie Dozovado telephone her about meeting a stranger.



That stranger was a 12-year-old girl who, at the time, was pregnant and was seeking somewhere to live.



Claudia said she and her mom discussed the issue, contacted the relevant authorities, and gave the pregnant teen a room at the family’s home in Harkers Hall.



The teen gave birth to identical twins – Crystel and Crystal Thomas.



Claudia subsequently sent the teenage mom to the then Bog Walk High School – now Enid Bennett High, where she spent three years.



The teen eventually left the school without sitting the CXC exams for which payment was made, Claudia said.



She told The Beacon that she later tried to persuade the teenager to pursue studies in practical nursing. At that time, the pair of twins had reached three years old.



Things eventually took a dramatic turn.

Claudia said she was in Canada and her mother was outside Harkers Hall when a teacher informed the family that the teen mom did not show up to collect her twin daughters from the infant school they were attending.



The young mother allegedly ran away, leaving her daughters behind.



She did not contact her foster family or her daughters for some six years.



That’s how the twin sisters – like their mother – ended up becoming Claudia’s foster children.



The sisters, who are yet to find out the identity of their father, still don’t have a relationship with their biological mother.



They nonetheless have been doing well academically – so well that they have been placed at St. Jago High School. They were given their first choice of school mainly based on their impressive performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



Claudia said she cried tears of joy when she heard about the placement.



“I am very proud of them; I know they were going to do well,” she told The Beacon, adding: “I want the best for them.”



Claudia said she loves her foster children no less than the three to whom she gave birth.



“Those [foster] kids know my family as their family; they don’t know any other family,” she further explained. “I love them the same as my three biological children. If I buy a shoes for one, I have to buy five shoes; I buy for everybody. Nobody can tell they are foster kids.”



Claudia, who is now overseas, stated that, when she is away, her adult daughters Kenoka Martin and Vanessa Mitchell do a fantastic job as the twin sisters’ guardians.



She said the government helps her to take care of the foster children financially.



“I do my little job and try to let the children have everything they want,” Claudia added.



She said she does not regret becoming a foster parent.

Meanwhile, the twin sisters, in a previous story published by The Beacon, declared that their foster family takes good care of them.

Also read: Twin sisters succeed despite not knowing biological family

To all election candidates: send us your autobiography so we can feature you in our 'Know Your Candidate' series. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.